Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association School or Successful Ranching opens call for speakers

FORT WORTH, Texas (Oct. 17, 2023) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association School for Successful Ranching, an educational program held in conjunction with the Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo, announced its 2024 call for speakers is open now through Nov. 15. Interested speakers are encouraged to submit session proposals focusing on the latest issues, research and technology impacting the beef industry.

Selected School for Successful Ranching speakers will present in Fort Worth March 22-24, 2024 in conjunction with the 2024 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo, the largest cattle industry event in the Southwest. The event boasts 30 hours of educational content delivered through a variety of formats including panel discussions, technical presentations, and live demonstrations.

To be considered, speakers should submit timely session topics relating to livestock production, natural resources and wildlife, property rights, legal and business operations, and political and regulatory issues. Multiple sessions may be submitted for consideration.

Selected speakers will be notified by Dec. 15.

Click here to submit a proposal no later than Nov. 15.