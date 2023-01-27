Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association representatives appointed to Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board

Jan. 27, 2023

The U.S. Department of Agriculture today announced the appointment of Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association representatives Seth Denbow and Claudia Wright as members of the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board. Denbow, Weatherford, Texas, and Wright, Richmond, Texas, will serve a three-year term providing oversight to 22 boards advancing development of new markets, strengthening existing markets, and conducting important research and promotion activities across the beef industry. Denbow and Wright join previously elected TSCRA representative April Bonds, Saginaw, Texas, who is in her second-year term on the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board.

The board is authorized by the Beef Promotion and Research Act of 1985 and is composed of 101 members representing 34 states and five units. Members must be beef producers or importers of beef and beef products nominated by certified producer organizations.

To review the full list of appointed members, click here.

