Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association names new leadership 

Volunteers elected, appointed during 2025 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo.

FORT WORTH, Texas (April 12, 2025) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association nominating committee met to elect leadership at the 2025 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo. Six Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association members were newly elected to serve on the TSCRA board of directors:

  • Jake Cowan, Benjamin
  • James A. Dangelmayr, Muenster
  • Robert “Robbie” Graff, Hondo
  • Parke Greeson Jr., Goliad
  • William Whitby Jones III, Hebronville
  • John Malazzo, Caldwell

The association also added three members to its executive committee. These individuals include: 

  • Missy Bonds, Saginaw
  • James Clement III, Kingsville
  • Lloyd French IV, Houston

