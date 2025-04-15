Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association names new leadership 

Volunteers elected, appointed during 2025 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo.

FORT WORTH, Texas (April 12, 2025) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association nominating committee met to elect leadership at the 2025 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo. Six Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association members were newly elected to serve on the TSCRA board of directors:

Jake Cowan, Benjamin

James A. Dangelmayr, Muenster

Robert “Robbie” Graff, Hondo

Parke Greeson Jr., Goliad

William Whitby Jones III, Hebronville

John Malazzo, Caldwell

The association also added three members to its executive committee. These individuals include:

Missy Bonds, Saginaw

James Clement III, Kingsville

Lloyd French IV, Houston

To learn more about Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and its leadership, visit tscra.org.

