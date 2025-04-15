Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association names new leadership 

Volunteers elected, appointed during 2025 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo.
FORT WORTH, Texas (April 12, 2025) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association nominating committee met to elect leadership at the 2025 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo. Six Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association members were newly elected to serve on the TSCRA board of directors:
- Jake Cowan, Benjamin
- James A. Dangelmayr, Muenster
- Robert “Robbie” Graff, Hondo
- Parke Greeson Jr., Goliad
- William Whitby Jones III, Hebronville
- John Malazzo, Caldwell
The association also added three members to its executive committee. These individuals include:
- Missy Bonds, Saginaw
- James Clement III, Kingsville
- Lloyd French IV, Houston
To learn more about Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and its leadership, visit tscra.org.
