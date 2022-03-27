Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association names new leadership￼

Volunteers elected, appointed during 2022 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo.
FORT WORTH, Texas — During its Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo March 25, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association announced its newly elected leaders. A complete list follows:
- Colt Hoffman, Marlin
- Blake Birdwell, Canyon
- Hunter Crow, Dallas
- Carlos Detering III, Houston
- C.A. “Chili” Cole IV, San Angelo
- Robert Hodgen, Houston
The association also added three members of the board of directors to its executive committee. They are:
- Alan Curry, San Angelo
- Seth Denbow, Weatherford
- Shelby Horn, Fredericksburg
Additionally, the association announced the following appointments for the leadership of its committees and subcommittees:
Cattle Health and Well-Being Committee
Cody Webb, Barnhart, Chair
Wade Perks, San Angelo, Vice Chair
Fever Tick Subcommittee
Edward Bordovsky Jr., Riviera, Chair
Heath Grigg, Kingsville, Vice Chair
Marketing and Transportation Committee
Shelby Horn, Fredericksburg, Chair
Ty Keeling, Boerne, Vice Chair
Natural Resources and Wildlife Committee
James Oliver, Ozona, Chair
James Clement III, Kingsville, Vice Chair
Water Subcommittee
Jay Evans, Dripping Springs, Chair
Bret Griffith, Del Rio, Vice Chair
Property Rights and Tax Committee
Brian McLaughlin, Midland, Chair
James Dudley IV, Horseshoe Bay, Vice Chair
Membership Development Committee
Alan Curry, San Angelo, Chair
Carlos Detering III, Houston, Vice Chair
Leadership Development Committee
Gilly Riojas, Corpus Christi, Chair
Lew Thompson, Pearsall, Vice Chair
A complete list of Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s leadership is available upon request.
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is a 145-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, and throughout the Southwest. For more news releases and information, visit tscra.org.