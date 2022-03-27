Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association names new leadership￼

Volunteers elected, appointed during 2022 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo.

FORT WORTH, Texas — During its Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo March 25, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association announced its newly elected leaders. A complete list follows:

Colt Hoffman, Marlin

Blake Birdwell, Canyon

Hunter Crow, Dallas

Carlos Detering III, Houston

C.A. “Chili” Cole IV, San Angelo

Robert Hodgen, Houston

New board members from left are Colt Hoffman, Marlin; Blake Birdwell, Canyon; Hunter Crow, Dallas; Carlos Detering III, Houston; and C.A. “Chili” Cole IV, San Angelo.

The association also added three members of the board of directors to its executive committee. They are:

Alan Curry, San Angelo

Seth Denbow, Weatherford

Shelby Horn, Fredericksburg

On the new executive committee, from left are Alan Curry, San Angelo; Seth Denbow, Weatherford; and Shelby Horn, Fredericksburg.

Additionally, the association announced the following appointments for the leadership of its committees and subcommittees:

Cattle Health and Well-Being Committee

Cody Webb, Barnhart, Chair

Wade Perks, San Angelo, Vice Chair

Fever Tick Subcommittee

Edward Bordovsky Jr., Riviera, Chair

Heath Grigg, Kingsville, Vice Chair

Marketing and Transportation Committee

Shelby Horn, Fredericksburg, Chair

Ty Keeling, Boerne, Vice Chair

Natural Resources and Wildlife Committee

James Oliver, Ozona, Chair

James Clement III, Kingsville, Vice Chair

Water Subcommittee

Jay Evans, Dripping Springs, Chair

Bret Griffith, Del Rio, Vice Chair

Property Rights and Tax Committee

Brian McLaughlin, Midland, Chair

James Dudley IV, Horseshoe Bay, Vice Chair

Membership Development Committee

Alan Curry, San Angelo, Chair

Carlos Detering III, Houston, Vice Chair

Leadership Development Committee

Gilly Riojas, Corpus Christi, Chair

Lew Thompson, Pearsall, Vice Chair

A complete list of Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s leadership is available upon request.

