Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association names new leaders

Volunteers elected during Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo
During its Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo July 24, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association members voted in seven new board members. A list follows:
- John Greer, Henrietta
- Heath Grigg, Kingsville
- Stefan Marchman, Fort Worth
- Frank McLellan, Tahoka
- Wade Perks, San Angelo
- James Uhl, Fort McKavett
- Tom Watson, Muleshoe
The association also added three members of the board of directors to its executive committee. They are:
- Wayne Cockrell, College Station
- Brian McLaughlin, Midland
- Lew Thompson, Pearsall