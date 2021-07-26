Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association names new leaders

Volunteers elected during Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo

During its Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo July 24, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association members voted in seven new board members. A list follows:

John Greer, Henrietta

Heath Grigg, Kingsville

Stefan Marchman, Fort Worth

Frank McLellan, Tahoka

Wade Perks, San Angelo

James Uhl, Fort McKavett

Tom Watson, Muleshoe

Pictured left to right are: Wade Perks, John Greer, James Uhl, Tom Watson and Frank McLellan. Not pictured are: Heath Grigg and Stefan Marchman.

The association also added three members of the board of directors to its executive committee. They are:

Wayne Cockrell, College Station

Brian McLaughlin, Midland

Lew Thompson, Pearsall