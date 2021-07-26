Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

To Honor and Protect the Ranching Way of Life

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association names new leaders

Volunteers elected during Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo

During its Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo July 24, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association members voted in seven new board members. A list follows:

  • John Greer, Henrietta
  • Heath Grigg, Kingsville
  • Stefan Marchman, Fort Worth
  • Frank McLellan, Tahoka
  • Wade Perks, San Angelo
  • James Uhl, Fort McKavett
  • Tom Watson, Muleshoe
Pictured left to right are: Wade Perks, John Greer, James Uhl, Tom Watson and Frank McLellan. Not pictured are: Heath Grigg and Stefan Marchman.

The association also added three members of the board of directors to its executive committee. They are:

  • Wayne Cockrell, College Station
  • Brian McLaughlin, Midland
  • Lew Thompson, Pearsall
Pictured left to right are: Brian McLaughlin, Wayne Cockrell and Lew Thompson.

Recent Posts