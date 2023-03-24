Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association launches first-ever digital member center

FORT WORTH, Texas (March 24, 2023) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, the largest livestock association in the Southwest, today unveiled its new member center to more than 3,500 attendees at the Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo in Fort Worth.

The member center serves as a centralized platform for TSCRA members looking to manage their membership, access member-only benefits, and explore digital content including The Cattleman magazine. The initiative is the latest move by TSCRA to innovate and create easy-to-use solutions that meet the needs of cattle raisers.

“Expanding our membership resources to a digital platform is a natural extension of TSCRA and a strategic way to increase access to the resources TSCRA members love,” said TSCRA President Arthur Uhl. “We want to meet cattle raisers where they are, ensuring our tools and resources are at their fingertips.”

TSCRA members can pay and set up automatic renewal of their annual membership dues and add or remove members from their account through the user-friendly interface. As part of the experience, The Cattleman will be available for members each month, providing the option for members to read exclusive content through the member center.

Members can activate their member center accounts on-site at the TSCRA booth during Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo or anytime by visiting www.tscra.org/membership.

