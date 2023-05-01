Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association announces 2023 fall internship opportunities

Today, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association opened the application window for the 2023 fall internship programs.

These exceptional internship programs offer students the chance to broaden their network and collaborate with TSCRA personnel and leading industry figures. TSCRA internships allow students to develop skills in various departments such as administration, education, events, association marketing, and more. The opportunities include:

TSCRA Fall 2023 Internship : Semester-long internship in Fort Worth providing opportunities across administration, communications, education, events, membership, and more

: Semester-long internship in Fort Worth providing opportunities across administration, communications, education, events, membership, and more TSCRA Fall Government Relations Internship: Semester-long internship in Austin for students with a specific interest in government relations

Applications to the fall 2023 internship opportunities are due June 1, 2023. Additional details including submission instructions are accessible at https://tscra.org/who-we-are/employment/.

###