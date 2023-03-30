Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association announces 2023 Cattle Raisers Roundup

Application now available for youth educational program

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is now accepting applications for the 2023 Cattle Raisers Roundup, a one-of-a-kind opportunity for select high school students to explore the beef industry from pasture to plate.

The Cattle Raisers Roundup is scheduled July 24-28 across Austin, Victoria, Corpus Christi and San Antonio. Attendees will engage in progressive, thought-provoking activities including tours of cattle operations, beef processing facilities, and legislative offices as well as interactive educational sessions simulating real-world experiences.

Tyler Schuster, the association’s manager of education and leader of Cattle Raisers Roundup, said this is an exceptional program that offers students valuable insight to the beef industry.

“We are thrilled to be able to continue Cattle Raisers Roundup this year,” Schuster says. “This in-depth experience provides young leaders an unparalleled opportunity to gain beef industry knowledge and grow their professional development skills. Investing in the future generation of our industry has never been so important and we’re thrilled to welcoming this year’s Roundup students.”

The 2023 Cattle Raisers Roundup is available to 25 high school students completing their sophomore through senior year. To apply, students must submit an application, video, and recommendation letters by May 15. Additional information including application instructions are available at tscra.org/students.

###