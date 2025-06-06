Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association supports New World Screwworm Preparedness Act of 2025

AUSTIN, Texas (June 6, 2025) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Carl Ray Polk Jr. today issued the following statement in support of the New World Screwworm Preparedness Act of 2025:

“The growing threat of the New World screwworm demands swift, coordinated action. Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association fully supports this legislation enhancing U.S. preparedness and response to the NWS threat. This legislation is a critical step toward ensuring USDA’s overarching strategy is being communicated to Congress. We are grateful for the leadership of Congresswoman De La Cruz and others who are working to safeguard our cattle industry. We remain committed to working alongside our state, federal and industry partners to protect America’s beef herd.”

###