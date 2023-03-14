By: Emily McCartney

On March 24, the Cattle Raisers Museum and Foundation, with the support of Lone Star Ag Credit, will publicly open a new exhibition titled Texas Ranching through the Seasons by western photographer Emily McCartney whose family operates the McCartney Cattle Company and the historic R.A. Brown Ranch, both near Throckmorton, Texas. Not only is this the first exhibition developed by the Museum in the post-pandemic era, but it is also the first of an annual series that will highlight the heritage of ranching families around Texas.

Growing up on her family’s sixth generation cattle and Quarter Horse ranch, Emily McCartney understands production agriculture and those that live it. True to her roots, Emily specializes in western photography where she is able to combine her love for the ranching way of life with her creative image-making and passion for art. The 20 photographs selected for this exhibition highlight the locations, culture, and hard-working cowboys and cowgirls who ranch in Texas throughout the four seasons of the year. The photographs were taken between 2013 and 2022 and shine a spotlight on ten working cattle ranches throughout Texas.

The ranches featured in the exhibition include the R. A. Brown Ranch in Throckmorton, Muleshoe Ranch in Gail, Bridwell West Ranch in Adrian, Nortex Feeders in Dalhart, Powell Ranches in Fort McKavett, San Antonio Viejo with the East Foundation, McCartney Ranch Company in Throckmorton, Rob A. Brown Ranch in Stinnett, Key Cattle Company in Gruver, and the Carlton Ranch in Happy.

In 1981, the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Foundation opened the Cattle Raisers Museum in Fort Worth with the goal of paying tribute to an industry that is vital to the history and economy of Texas and the United States. Today, the Cattle Raisers Museum has shared stories of the range with more than 6 million visitors from all around the world, including more than 70,000+ students who visit the Museum on school field trips each year. We showcase the history, heritage, and culture of the ranching industry, highlighting the devotion today’s cattle raisers have for conserving natural resources, caring for their livestock, and putting food on our tables. The Foundation also provides scholarships to deserving students pursuing degrees in agriculture-related programs and veterinary science with plans for careers in the beef industry, having awarded nearly $930,000 since 2004. Make sure to visit the Cattle Raisers Museum and the Texas Ranching through the Seasons exhibition during the Cattle Raisers Convention or while it is on display through Summer 2023. The Cattle Raisers Museum is located in close proximity to convention headquarters on the 2nd floor of the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History at 1600 Gendy Street. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from Noon – 5:00p.m. Admission is $14 for seniors (age 65+), $16 for adults (age 12 – 64), $12 for juniors (age 3 – 11), and free for children under the age of 2. More information for planning your visit can be found at cattleraisersmuseum.org.

Source: Cattle Raisers Museum & Foundation