Texas Ranch Recognized for Environmental Stewardship

ORLANDO, Fla. (Feb. 2, 2024) – The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) announced today that G Bar C Ranch, in Rosston, Texas, was selected as a regional winner of the 2023 Environmental Stewardship Award Program (ESAP). The farm was recognized during CattleCon24 in Orlando.

“Cattle producers from coast to coast are committed to preserving natural resources for future generations,” said NCBA President Todd Wilkinson. “It is an honor to recognize these regional winners who utilize innovative practices and epitomize environmental stewardship.”

Established in 1991, ESAP celebrates outstanding land stewards in the cattle industry. Regional ESAP winners come from every corner of the country and undertake stewardship efforts unique to their environment, landscape and resources. The selection committee determined winners based on eligible applications received from six of the seven regions. The 2023 Environmental Stewardship Award Program Regional Winners are:

Region I: Tuck Farms, Moneta, Virginia

Region II: JB Ranch, Immokalee, Florida

Region IV: G Bar C Ranch, Rosston, Texas

Region V: Tower Rock Ranch, LLC, Mansfield, Washington

Region VI: Hart Ranch, Montague, California

Region VII: Bartholomay Kattle Kompany, Sheldon, North Dakota

“When I think of protecting, conserving and regenerating our natural resources in Texas, I think of the Ellis Family and G Bar C Ranch,” said Chad Ellis, CEO of Texas Agricultural Land Trust. “Meredith Ellis’ commitment to stewarding her land has not only made a positive impact on the agricultural community but has also gained her a following from the general public.”

G Bar C Ranch, located north of Dallas, is committed to continually improving ranching practices in ways that nurture the environment. The Ellis family sees themselves as caretakers of the land, maintaining biodiversity, natural habitat and clean waterways. The ranch implements an adaptive multi-paddock strategy that rotates cattle through 58 permanently fenced pastures. The family also strives to keep carbon stored in the soil by minimizing disturbance. Wheat Creek runs through the ranch and eventually feeds into the Trinity River, which is a water source responsible for half of Texans’ water needs. The Ellis family grazes in a manner that keeps the vegetative filters and sponges working effectively and prevents erosion, keeping water clear and pure. The ranch is a living laboratory and opens its gates to researchers from organizations, universities and other institutions.

“We are dedicated to raising the highest quality cattle while putting the environment first,” said Meredith Ellis of G Bar C Ranch. “Our stewardship to the land benefits everyone.”

ESAP is generously sponsored by companies and federal agencies who share the cattle industry’s commitment to caring for the environment and protecting natural resources. Sponsors including U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service, Corteva Agriscience, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service partner with NCBA to promote environmental stewardship throughout the beef supply chain. For more information, visit www.environmentalstewardship.org.

