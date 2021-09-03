Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for September 3

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers were unevenly steady. Trade activity and demand were moderate. Rain scattered around the area has pastures in good shape as we head into the fall months.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold unevenly steady. Demand moderate to good. Steer calves mostly steady. Heifer calves steady to 4.00 lower. Numbers somewhat bigger this week as some sales closed next week for the holiday. Weather continues hot and dry, however a not so hot front is head this way for the weekend with spotty showers expected for the lucky few. Slaughter cows sold steady to 2.00 higher. Slaughter bulls steady. Demand mostly moderate for cows.