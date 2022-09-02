Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for September 2

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers were mostly steady; calves were steady to instances 4.00 higher. Trade activity was moderate on moderate to good demand. Fall is in the air after rains brought cooler temperatures. Farmers are getting busy planting winter wheat pastures. Supply included: 81% Feeder Cattle (65% Steers, 31% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 16% Slaughter Cattle (97% Cows, 3% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (64% Stock Cows, 23% Bred Cows, 12% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 65%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers mostly steady to 3.00 lower. Feeder heifers mostly steady to 2.00 lower. Demand moderate for feeder cattle. Boxed beef prices moved lower this week after many weeks of holding steady. Thus live cattle prices pushed lower on moderate movement. Steer calves steady to 4.00 lower, most decline on heavier weights. Heifer calves sold 3.00-8.00 lower. Rains again moved across the state this week, helping to improve the drought situation in many areas. Slaughter cows and bulls sold steady to 2.00 higher. Demand good for cows despite the continue heavy movement of cows to market. Supply included: 85% Feeder Cattle (55% Steers, 39% Heifers, 6% Bulls); 13% Slaughter Cattle (96% Cows, 4% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (69% Bred Cows, 2% Bred Heifers, 29% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 41%.