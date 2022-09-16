Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for September 16

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers were mostly steady. Trade activity and demand were moderate. Slaughter cows and bulls were steady to 2.00 lower. Supply included: 80% Feeder Cattle (56% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 42% Heifers, 2% Bulls); 16% Slaughter Cattle (93% Cows, 7% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (49% Stock Cows, 47% Bred Cows, 5% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 35%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers 4.00-8.00 lower. Demand moderate for feeder cattle despite numbers continuing to get tighter. Feeder cattle futures declined this week as a host of negative items hit the markets, higher grain prices, lower Boxed Beef prices. Steer calves sold mostly steady to 4.00 lower, decline on the 5 weights. Heifer calves 1.00-3.00 lower. Demand moderate to good for calves with short weaned or un-weaned calves seeing the least action. Many cattle continued to come to market early due to drought and the lack of hay or high hay prices. Temperatures remain in the low to mid 90’s and no rain in the near forecast for the next week. The calendar says it will be fall next week, however summer is still hanging on. Slaughter cows sold mostly steady, except Boner cows and they were 3.00 higher. Slaughter bulls sold 3.00 higher. Market continues to hold strong, even after the large run of cows this week. Packer demand moderate to good. Supply included: 83% Feeder Cattle (55% Steers, 36% Heifers, 9% Bulls); 13% Slaughter Cattle (94% Cows, 6% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (4% Stock Cows, 80% Bred Cows, 8% Bred Heifers, 9% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 39%.