Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for October 22

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold unevenly steady, as the gap widens between fleshy unweaned calves and their preconditioned counter parts. Trade was fairly active on moderate to good demand.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and steer calves steady to 4.00 higher. Feeder heifers and heifer calves 1.00-5.00 higher. Demand good for feeder cattle despite cattle futures taking on Bearish tendencies. Somewhat lighter numbers of feeders being offered is helping to fuel that demand. Demand good for long weaned calves as recent rains has improved recently sowed wheat. Demand for un-weaned calves is

light as big swings in temperatures proves tough on the health of these calves. Slaughter cows sold steady to 2.00 higher, except Boner cows 1.00-2.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 2.00-5.00 higher. Demand good for cows and bulls despite numbers remaining fairly large.