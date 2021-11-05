Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for November 5

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers traded mostly steady. Trade activity and demand were moderate. The panhandle got its first frost of the season, but remains in need of moisture for winter grazing.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 2.00 lower. Feeder heifers 2.00-4.00 higher. Demand moderate for feeder cattle. Cattle futures opened the week sharply lower as grain prices were sharply higher. Most of the week futures seemed to be correcting itself. Slaughter cattle prices moved higher on limited cash movement. Steer calves sold mostly steady. Heifer calves steady to 3.00 higher. Demand good for long weaned calves; light to moderate for others. Price spreads between the weaned and un-weaned calves widened this week as cold wet weather moved in. Temps are supposed to warm into the mid 70’s next week. Slaughter cows 1.00-2.00 higher. Slaughter bulls mostly steady. Packer demand moderate to good.