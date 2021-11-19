Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for November 19

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers were mostly steady to instances 3.00 high on true yearlings. Trade activity was moderate on moderate to good demand. The majority of the supply consisted of unweaned or short weaned calves. The area remains dry with high winds bringing in a brief cold front.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers steady to 3.00 higher. Steer calves 4.00 higher. Heifer calves steady to 3.00 higher. Demand very good for all classes. Lighter numbers of feeder cattle boosting the feeder demand. Higher slaughter cattle prices also a contributing factor to increased feeder demand. Wheat pasture in pretty good shape and that has assisted in the good demand for calves. Slaughter cows 1.00-4.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 1.00-2.00 lower. Packer demand moderate.