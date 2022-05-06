Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for May 6

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 4.00 lower, except 600-700 lbs. 2.00-5.00 higher. Feeder heifers 1.00-4.00 higher. Steer calves sold 10.00-15.00 higher. Heifer calves 6.00-10.00 higher. Many areas of Texas saw some rain this past week though with this moisture also came damaging winds and hail. This moisture did improve demand for calves. Demand moderate to good for feeder cattle. Supply included: 79% Feeder Cattle (42% Steers, 1% Dairy Steers, 54% Heifers, 3% Bulls, 1% Dairy Heifers); 18% Slaughter Cattle (92% Cows, 8% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (64% Stock Cows, 12% Bred Cows, 6% Bred Heifers, 18% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 56%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold 1.00-3.00 higher with mostly good demand to close the week. Steer calves sold 3.00-6.00 lower. Heifer calves 1.00-4.00 lower. Demand for calves moderate, despite the much needed moisture that fell across much of the state. Many of the grass orders appear to be complete. Demand good for feeder cattle as Cattle Futures showed some improvement this week. Another week of good cash slaughter cattle trade occurring this week, thus keeping feedyards current. Slaughter cows sold steady to 4.00 lower, most decline on Lean cows. Slaughter bulls sold 2.00 lower. Demand moderate for cows and bulls. Supply included: 90% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 43% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 8% Slaughter Cattle (91% Cows, 9% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (5% Stock Cows, 39% Bred Cows, 3% Bred Heifers, 53% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 65%.