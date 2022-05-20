Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for May 20

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold 4.00 to 8.00 lower. Trade activity and demand were moderate. Supply included: 79% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 43% Heifers, 3% Bulls, 0% Dairy Heifers); 17% Slaughter Cattle (96% Cows, 4% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (62% Stock Cows, 8% Bred Cows, 30% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 51%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold 1.00-3.00 lower. Feeder heifers 3.00-6.00 lower. Demand light to moderate for feeder cattle as corn futures traded mostly on the plus side forcing feeder futures lower. Demand also didn’t get any help from the live cattle trade with mostly 2.00 lower sales. An interesting note for the week though was percent of feeder cattle being sold. This week, compared to last week for the state, we are down about 5 percent in cattle being sold over 600 lbs. Some individual sales showing a decline in cattle sold over 600 lbs. by about 10 percent. This a big deal as typically many cattle are moving off of graze-out wheat this time of year. Steer and heifer calves sold 2.00-8.00 lower. Many sales reporting an increase in un-weaned calves. Slaughter cows sold steady to 2.00 higher, Lean cows to 5.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 1.00 higher. Demand moderate to good for cows. Supply included: 89% Feeder Cattle (59% Steers, 38% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 9% Slaughter Cattle (92% Cows, 8% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (10% Stock Cows, 51% Bred Cows, 3% Bred Heifers, 35% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 70%.