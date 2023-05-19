Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for May 19

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold mostly 2.00 to 5.00 higher. Trade activity was moderate on good demand. Local pastures are in good shape and green after recent rain making stocker calves a highly demanded commodity. Slaughter cows and bulls 3.00 to 8.00 higher. Supply included: 90% Feeder Cattle (50% Steers, 50% Heifers, 0% Bulls, 0% Dairy Heifers); 9% Slaughter Cattle (95% Cows, 5% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (2% Bred Cows, 98% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 89%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers 1.00-3.00 higher. Feeder heifers 4.00-5.00 higher. Demand good for feeder cattle and improving as the week progressed as cattle futures continued to move higher. Steer calves 4.00-6.00 higher. Heifer calves steady to 4.00 higher. Demand very good for calves. Numbers at sale barns limited due to wet conditions. Good rains fell across much of the state this week and much of it in extreme drought areas. This weekends warm weather will definitely improve pastures. Slaughter cattle prices moved sideways on minimum movement as beef prices declined. Slaughter cows 4.00-5.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 2.00 higher. Packer demand very good on limited numbers. Supply included: 88% Feeder Cattle (57% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 40% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 11% Slaughter Cattle (89% Cows, 11% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (12% Stock Cows, 68% Bred Cows, 1% Bred Heifers, 19% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 62%.