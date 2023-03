Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for March 24

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers steady to 4.00 lower. Demand moderate for feeder cattle. Stocker cattle and calves sold 8.00 higher with good demand. Supply included: 86% Feeder Cattle (50% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 49% Heifers, 1% Bulls); 11% Slaughter Cattle (93% Cows, 7% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (32% Stock Cows, 34% Bred Cows, 34% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 60%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder and stocker steers under 800 lbs 1.00-3.00 lower; feeder steers over 800 lbs steady to 2.00 higher. Feeder heifers 1.00-3.00 lower. Steer calves steady to 3.00 lower. Heifer calves steady to 3.00 higher. Demand moderate for all classes as cattle futures traded mostly in the red this week. Slaughter cows 3.00-5.00 higher. Slaughter bulls sold 4.00 lower. Packer demand moderate to good. Supply included: 90% Feeder Cattle (51% Steers, 46% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 7% Slaughter Cattle (85% Cows, 15% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (4% Stock Cows, 74% Bred Cows, 0% Bred Heifers, 21% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 54%.