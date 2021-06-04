Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for June 4, 2021

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 2.00 higher on a shortened holiday week. Trade activity was light to moderate on moderate to good demand. Scattered thunderstorms dumped more rain, and slowed cattle movement due to muddy conditions

TexasLivestockAuction6.5

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: This weeks weighted average consists of data from 4 feeder sales and 3 cow sales. Monday and some Tuesday auctions closed for the holiday. Other sales lightly tested due to the heavy rains that fell across the state earlier in the week. Feeder steers sold steady to 2.00 higher. Feeder heifers mostly steady. Steer calves sold unevenly steady. Heifer calves steady to 3.00 lower. Demand good for feeder cattle and calves. Slaughter cows 3.00 higher, except Lean cows 3.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 4.00-5.00 higher. Packer demand moderate to good.

OklahomaLivestockAuction6.4

/ Livestock Markets, Livestock Markets- Oklahoma, TSCRA Update

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: