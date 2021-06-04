Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for June 4, 2021

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 2.00 higher on a shortened holiday week. Trade activity was light to moderate on moderate to good demand. Scattered thunderstorms dumped more rain, and slowed cattle movement due to muddy conditions

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: This weeks weighted average consists of data from 4 feeder sales and 3 cow sales. Monday and some Tuesday auctions closed for the holiday. Other sales lightly tested due to the heavy rains that fell across the state earlier in the week. Feeder steers sold steady to 2.00 higher. Feeder heifers mostly steady. Steer calves sold unevenly steady. Heifer calves steady to 3.00 lower. Demand good for feeder cattle and calves. Slaughter cows 3.00 higher, except Lean cows 3.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 4.00-5.00 higher. Packer demand moderate to good.