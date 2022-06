Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for June 3

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold 2.00 to 5.00 higher. Trade activity was moderate on moderate to good demand. The area received some much needed moisture along with cooler than normal temperatures. Supply included: 70% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 1% Dairy Steers, 43% Heifers, 2% Bulls); 26% Slaughter Cattle (98% Cows, 2% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (51% Stock Cows, 8% Bred Cows, 42% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 47%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: All classes lightly tested as all Monday sales and some Tuesday sales were closed for the Memorial Day holiday. Heavy rains across the state once again contributed to the lighter numbers as well. Feeder steers sold2.00-6.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady to 4.00 higher. Demand moderate to good for feeder cattle as feeder futures made gains this week. Steer calves traded mostly steady. Heifer calves sold steady to 4.00 higher. Wheat harvest trying to get under way but rains have stalled that progress. Slaughter cows1.00-2.00 higher, except Lean cows 2.00 lower. Slaughter bulls sold 4.00 lower. Packer demand moderate. Supply included: 90% Feeder Cattle (61% Steers, 38% Heifers, 1% Bulls); 8% Slaughter Cattle (89% Cows, 11% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (27% Stock Cows, 41% Bred Cows, 2% Bred Heifers, 31% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 80%.