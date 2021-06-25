Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for June 25, 2021

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to instances up to 5.00 higher. Trade activity was moderate on good demand. Triple digit temperatures plagued the area most of the week, but much needed chances of rain going into the weekend. Most sales will be closed going into the next couple of weeks for the 4th of July holiday.

TX-6.25

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold 1.00-3.00 higher. Feeder heifers mostly steady. Demand moderate to good for feeder cattle. Steer calves sold 3.00-8.00 higher. Heifer calves 1.00-4.00 higher. Calf trade lightly tested this week though. Weather turned off extremely hot late in the week, however a cool front is headed this way promising rain and cool temps for next week. Wheat harvest continues but is slowly winding down as custom harvesters are making their way north.

OK-6.25

