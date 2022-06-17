Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for June 17

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers were steady to 2.00 higher. Trade activity was light to moderate on moderate demand. Extreme heat plagues the already drought stricken area with triple digit temperatures. Supply included: 71% Feeder Cattle (45% Steers, 54% Heifers, 1% Bulls); 26% Slaughter Cattle (97% Cows, 3% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (64% Stock Cows, 20% Bred Cows, 16% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 51%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers steady to 3.00 higher with very good demand. Cattle futures began the week sharply lower following declining economic indicators. However the market can’t get away from the thought of a summer with lighter available feeder numbers and a current status at the feedyard. Steer calves 3.00-5.00 lower. Heifer calves steady to 2.00 lower. Demand moderate as high heat and humidity moved across much of the country. Slaughter cows 6.00-7.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 1.00-2.00 higher. Demand extremely good for cows and bulls as limited numbers seem to be ruling this market as well. Supply included: 89% Feeder Cattle (51% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 46% Heifers, 3% Bulls, 0% Dairy Heifers); 9% Slaughter Cattle (93% Cows, 7% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (58% Bred Cows, 1% Bred Heifers, 40% Cow-Calf Pairs, 1% Heifer Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 61%.