Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for July 28

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers traded mostly steady to 3.00 higher on comparable sales. Steer and heifer calves were too lightly tested for a market trend. Slaughter cows and bulls traded mostly 2.00 to 6.00 higher. Trading activity was moderate to active on good buyer demand. Supply included: 79% Feeder Cattle (52% Steers, 43% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 15% Slaughter Cattle (92% Cows, 8% Bulls); 5% Replacement Cattle (72% Stock Cows, 11% Bred Cows, 17% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 59%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers steady to 3.00 lower. Demand moderate to good. Steer calves steady to4.00 higher. Heifer calves 3.00-4.00 lower. Demand moderate for calves with increased numbers of un-weaned or short weaned calves included. Cattle futures mixed this week with grain futures playing on the big roller coaster. Auction numbers continue to get lighter as summers heat has it’s grip on many areas of the country. Slaughter cows 1.00-3.00 higher, most advance on Lean cows. Slaughter bulls 1.00 lower. Packer demand moderate, but demand remains very good for replacement cows. Supply included: 90% Feeder Cattle (53% Steers, 42% Heifers, 6% Bulls); 9% Slaughter Cattle (90% Cows, 10% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (69% Bred Cows, 8% Bred Heifers, 23% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 62%.