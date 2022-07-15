Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for July 15

Texas

Compared to two weeks ago: Feeder steers and heifers were 5.00 to 7.00 higher, especially on yearling cattle. Trade activity was fairly active on good demand. Triple digit temperatures most of the week and into the weekend, a few places have been lucky to get a few thunderstorms in the evenings. Slaughter cows and bulls sold 5.00 to 10.00 lower. Supply included: 70% Feeder Cattle (46% Steers, 51% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 24% Slaughter Cattle (97% Cows, 3% Bulls); 5% Replacement Cattle (52% Stock Cows, 14% Bred Cows, 0% Bred Heifers, 33% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 49%.

Oklahoma

Compared to the last full test two weeks ago: Feeder steers and heifers 2.00-5.00 higher. Steer calves 1.00-5.00 lower. Heifer calves 1.00-4.00 higher. Demand good for feeder cattle with best demand on heavier weights. It seems buyers would rather invest in the weight than the gains. Demand moderate for calves as hot dry weather is limiting outlets for calves. Slaughter cows sold 7.00-8.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 9.00 lower. Slaughter cow markets cratered this week as large numbers moved to market. Hot, dry conditions is limiting pasture grazing and hay supplies are tight. Temperatures of 100+ are expected thru to next Friday. Supply included: 87% Feeder Cattle (58% Steers, 39% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 12% Slaughter Cattle (92% Cows, 8% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (46% Bred Cows, 3% Bred Heifers, 50% Cow-Calf Pairs, 2% Heifer Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 65%.