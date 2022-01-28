Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for Jan. 28

Texas

Compared to last week: Yearling steers and heifers sold steady to weak on limited comparable sales. Light weight stocker calves sold with a higher undertone. Trade activity was light to moderate on moderate demand. Most of the trading area received some much-needed snowfall mid-week which hampered cattle movement.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers 2.00-5.00 lower. Feeder heifers 2.00-3.00 lower. Demand moderate for feeder cattle. Steer calves steady to 2.00 lower. Heifer calves sold steady to 4.00 higher. Demand moderate to good for calves. Much of Oklahoma remains in some level of drought with Western Oklahoma and the Panhandle seeing the worst. Snow moved across the state this week, however, not really enough to put a dent in that drought. Slaughter rates continue lackluster as slaughter cattle prices move slightly lower. And to add to it Box beef seemed to hit it’s ceiling and trended lower on the week. Slaughter cows sold 2.00-6.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 5.00 higher. Packer demand good and improved as numbers of cows tighten.