Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for Feb. 5

Texas

Receipts were heavily curbed from the winter storm that swept across the panhandle mid-week. The winter storm only brought several inches of snow, but plunged temperatures below 0 and in the negatives for wind chill.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers unevenly steady. Steer calves sold 5.00-10.00 lower. Feeder heifers and heifer calves steady to 2.00 higher. Demand moderate to good. Numbers somewhat lighter this week as mid-week winter storm had some auctions canceling or moving sales up in order to miss the ice and snow. Ice and snow did come as expected and was a welcome site as much of the state in desperate need of moisture. Temps fell into the single digits and will only reach the mid 30’s by the weekend. Stark reminder that it is still winter. Slaughter cattle prices moved higher as slaughter rates improved. Beef prices moved lower after a brief move higher. Slaughter cows sold 1.00-3.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 1.00-2.00 higher. Demand good as cow numbers begin to decline.