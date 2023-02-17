Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for Feb. 17

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeders were mostly steady to 3.00 higher. Trade was fairly active on good demand. High winds throughout most of the week with freezing temperatures and even snow in the northern panhandle. Slaughter cows and bulls were firm to 4.00 higher. Supply included: 85% Feeder Cattle (58% Steers, 40% Heifers, 2% Bulls); 12% Slaughter Cattle (95% Cows, 5% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (37% Stock Cows, 33% Bred Cows, 2% Bred Heifers, 28% Cow-Calf Pairs, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 70%.

Oklahoma

Compared to the last week ago: Feeder steers 2.00-4.00 lower. Feeder heifers 3.00-6.00 higher. Steer calves steady to 2.00 lower. Heifer calves 3.00-6.00 higher. Demand extremely good for all classes due to light runs due to winter storms. Some moisture has fallen across much of the state with the bulk of it in the South and Eastern part of the state. Demand continues very strong for American Beef across the world. Slaughter cows steady to 2 lower. Slaughter bulls steady to 3.00 higher. Demand very good from Packers. Supply included: 92% Feeder Cattle (55% Steers, 42% Heifers, 2% Bulls); 6% Slaughter Cattle (88% Cows, 12% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (3% Stock Cows, 77% Bred Cows, 1% Bred Heifers, 19% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 55%.