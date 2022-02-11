Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for Feb. 11

Texas

Compared to two weeks ago (Last week was hampered by snowstorm): Feeder steers and heifers sold 5.00 to 10.00 higher. Trade was active on very good demand. Temperatures warmed up, and cattle were able to come to market after receipts being light the last couple of weeks due to winter weather.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Most early week sales were light as they were still dealing with last week’s winter storm and conditions making it difficult to ship cattle. Demand extremely good for all classes as light numbers seemed not enough to go around. Feeder steers sold 5.00- 10.00 higher. Feeder heifers were 2.00-8.00 higher. Steer calves 10.00-15.00 higher. Heifer calves traded 6.00-8.00 higher. Moisture from the snow was good but many reporting that much of the snow drifted and ended up in the ditch. Weatherman is promising good rains coming in for the middle of next week. Slaughter cattle prices held at 140.00 this week but Feeder futures for Spring and late Summer have advanced making lighter weight cattle appealing to buyers. Slaughter cows and bulls sold 5.00-10.00 higher and sold to very good demand. Lighter numbers also fueling demand for slaughter cows and bulls.