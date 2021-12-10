Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for December 10

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 5.00 higher. Trade activity and demand were moderate to good. The area remains dry with high winds causing fire warnings.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 3.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady to 2.00 higher. Steer calves 4.00 – 7.00 higher. Heifer calves sold 2.00 – 5.00 lower. Demand very good for all classes. Slaughter cattle prices remained steady this week. This week, sales averaged larger as dry conditions and a good market is encouraging some producers to sell early. One week left of auctions before the holidays and those sales are expected to be large.