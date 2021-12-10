Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for December 10

Texas
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 5.00 higher. Trade activity and demand were moderate to good. The area remains dry with high winds causing fire warnings.TX_CAS_12.11
Oklahoma
Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 3.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady to 2.00 higher. Steer calves 4.00 – 7.00 higher. Heifer calves sold 2.00 – 5.00 lower. Demand very good for all classes. Slaughter cattle prices remained steady this week. This week, sales averaged larger as dry conditions and a good market is encouraging some producers to sell early. One week left of auctions before the holidays and those sales are expected to be large.OK_CAS_12.11