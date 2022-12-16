Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for Dec. 16

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to instances 5.00 higher. Trade activity and demand were moderate to good. Some sales will be closed next week for the holidays, but we will release a weekly report to cover the sales that are open for one last sale of the year. Supply included: 85% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 43% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 13% Slaughter Cattle (96% Cows, 4% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (82% Stock Cows, 14% Bred Cows, 1% Bred Heifers, 3% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 45%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers mostly steady. Feeder heifers steady, instance to 3.00 higher on 7 weights. Demand moderate to good for feeder cattle. Steer calves steady, except for 3 weights which sold 10.00-15.00 higher. Heifer calves sold 1.00-5.00 higher. Recent rains and sunshine has improved wheat pasture some, making light weight cattle the optimum for turn out. Beef prices rose sharply early in the week only to see them fall back later. Feedyards struggled to get anything better than mostly steady with last week on slaughter cattle prices and movement was light to moderate. Slaughter cows sold steady to 2.00 lower. Slaughter bulls were 2.00-3.00 higher. Packer demand moderate. Supply included: 90% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 41% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 9% Slaughter Cattle (92% Cows, 8% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (6% Stock Cows, 81% Bred Cows, 4% Bred Heifers, 9% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 46%.