Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for August 6

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold 3.00 to 5.00 higher. Trade was fairly active on good demand. The majority of the region received some more rain over the weekend and through the first part of the week. However, hot and dry conditions are forecasted to return to the area next week.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers mostly steady to 2.00 lower. Feeder heifers steady to 5.00 higher. Steer calves sold steady to 4.00 lower. Heifer calves unevenly steady. Demand moderate to good for all classes. Slaughter cows steady to 5.00 higher, most advance on Lean cows. Slaughter bulls sold steady to 1.00 lower. Demand good from packers.