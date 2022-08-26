Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for August 26

Texas

Compared to last week: Stocker calves sold 2.00 to as much as 10.00 higher. Yearlings not enough comparable sales for a market trend. Trade activity was moderate on good demand. The majority of the trading region received a good slow soaking rain over the weekend bringing anywhere between a half inch to 2 inches. Temperatures were in the 70’s and 80’s, which allowed pastures to begin to bounce back but a large amount of weeds are accompanying the new pasture growth. Supply included: 85% Feeder Cattle (44% Steers, 50% Heifers, 6% Bulls); 9% Slaughter Cattle (90% Cows, 10% Bulls); 6% Replacement Cattle (90% Stock Cows, 2% Bred Heifers, 8% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 39%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers 1.00-3.00 lower, 600-700 lbs 7.00-8.00 lower. Feeder heifers mostly steady. Steers calves steady to 1.00 lower. Heifer calves steady to 3.00 lower. Demand moderate for feeder cattle as corn prices moved higher causing feeder futures to decline some. Calf prices have declined some, despite some rain around but may be too little to late, especially when talking about producing hay. Slaughter cows sold steady to 3.00 lower, except Breaker cows and they were 5.00 higher. Slaughter bulls sold 3.00-4.00 higher. Supply included: 85% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 41% Heifers, 6% Bulls); 13% Slaughter Cattle (93% Cows, 7% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (69% Bred Cows, 5% Bred Heifers, 27% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 47%.