Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for August 19

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 5.00 higher. Trade was fairly active on moderate to good demand. Cooler temperatures coupled with good chances of rain are in the forecast through the weekend had stocker calf buyers in good spirits. Supply included: 81% Feeder Cattle (52% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 42% Heifers, 4% Bulls, 0% Dairy Heifers); 16% Slaughter Cattle (95% Cows, 5% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (60% Stock Cows, 33% Bred Cows, 7% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 43%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold 3.00-8.00 higher. Feeder heifers 1.00-4.00 higher. Demand very good for feeder cattle as limited numbers continue to be the headline and out of state buyers also competing for supply. Steer calves sold 6.00-8.00 higher with 300-400 lbs. up to 20.00 higher. Heifer calves sold 5.00-10.00 higher. Demand for calves improved as rains is falling in some areas of the state and temperatures have cooled down. Slaughter cows sold mostly 3.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 1.00 lower. Demand moderate as large numbers of cows continue to move to market. Supply included: 84% Feeder Cattle (50% Steers, 44% Heifers, 6% Bulls); 13% Slaughter Cattle (93% Cows, 7% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (16% Stock Cows, 53% Bred Cows, 14% Bred Heifers, 17% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 55%.