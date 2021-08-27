Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries August 27

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers were mostly steady with instances 4Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 2.00 higher. Trade activity and demand was moderate to good. Temperatures returned to the 90s after some areas were fortunate to get rainfall.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 1.00 lower. Feeder heifers steady to Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 3.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady to 2.00 higher. Demand good for lighter numbers of feeder cattle. Steer and heifer calves steady to 5.00 higher. Steer calves under 400 lbs. sold up to 15.00 higher and heifer calves under 400 lbs. were 7.00-8.00 higher. Demand very good for calves. Weather has turned hot and dry as is normal for late August and many areas could use some rain. Another week of hot dry weather is in the forecast. A cool front is expected to bring some moisture Labor Day Weekend, however, that is far away and we will wait and see.