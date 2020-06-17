Texas NRCS announces additional sign-up period for partnership-led conservation program

Source: USDA NRCS | June 16, 2020

The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Texas is accepting applications for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), Regional Conservation Partnership Program, project with the Oaks and Prairies Joint Venture – Grassland Restoration Incentives Program partnership.

The partnership is a multi-organization effort aimed at achieving Oaks and Prairies Joint Venture’s grassland bird objectives in focus areas throughout the Oaks and Prairies Ecoregion of Texas and Oklahoma. The project provides funding in the form of direct payment to landowners as an incentive for conducting approved grassland bird habitat improvement practices on their property.

This special initiative is open to applicants in the Texas counties that have been described and approved as focal counties for the project. The application deadline is July 16, 2020. All applications must be received by NRCS field offices by the deadline date to be considered for this funding cycle. All interested and eligible producers in the project’s identified counties are encouraged to apply.

This project is available for production acreage in 30 Texas counties: Archer, Austin, Baylor, Callahan, Clay, Colorado, Delta, Dewitt, Edwards, Ellis, Fayette, Fannin, Gonzales, Hunt, Karnes, Kinney, Lamar, Lavaca, Montague, Navarro, Real, Red River, Shackelford, Stephens, Throckmorton, Uvalde, Val Verde, Washington, Wilson and Wise.

Producers should contact their local USDA service center before the application deadline of July 16, 2020, to apply for this opportunity. At this time, USDA Service Centers are not able to accept visitors, and interested applicants should call their local Service Center to schedule an appointment. Service centers can be located at www.farmers.gov/connect.

EQIP is the flagship conservation program for NRCS, and RCPP helps to expand the reach of this vital conservation program. For more information on EQIP and RCPP, visit www.tx.nrcs.usda.gov and look for EQIP and RCPP under Farm Bill Programs, contact a local USDA service center or visit www.nrcs.usda.gov/GetStarted.