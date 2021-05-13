Texas lawmakers approve bill banning ‘meat’ and ‘beef’ from labels of plant-based foods

Texas state lawmakers on Monday approved a bill that will ban plant-based food products and foods that do not contain meat from animals from using the terms “meat” or “beef” to describe the food on labels. House Bill 316, which was approved after a brief debate, is intended to prohibit companies from misleading consumers, according to Dallas News. The bill will also keep companies that produce food from insects, plants or cell cultures, not slaughtered animals, from using the label “meat,” “pork,” “poultry” or “beef.”

