Texas Landowners Summit announces event dates

Buying and owning land is a dream for many Texans. However, the process of selecting and buying land can be complex. And, once property has been purchased, landowners may want to improve the land, lease it, or pass it on to others.

The Texas Landowners Summit is a program designed help simplify the land buying and ownership experience by providing relevant, actionable information to current and future landowners. Attendees will hear from speakers who are industry experts and can address important issues to consider for all landowners.

Summit sessions are broken into educational tracks for Current Landowners and Future Landowners. Session topics include the following:

Improving Your Property Value

Expanding Your Current Property Size

The How and Why of Leases

Protect Yourself: Landowner Liability Strategies

Simplifying the Land Buying Process

Creative Ways to Buy Land

1031 and Reverse 1031 Exchanges Explained

Investing in Timber: Where to Start

The Summit will conclude with a capstone session featuring an extended question and answer session for all attendees.

The Texas Landowner Summit events will be held on the following dates and locations:

December 8, 2021 Rose Garden Center Tyler, Texas December 13, 2021 Embassy Suites – Dallas DFW Airport North at Bass Pro Shops Grapevine, Texas December 15, 2021 The Fredonia Hotel Nacogdoches, Texas

Early registration is only $50 per person and includes refreshments, access to session recordings, and lunch.

Meeting agendas and registration information are available at www.texaslandownerssummit.com or by emailing [email protected]