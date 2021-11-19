Texas Landowners Summit announces event dates

Buying and owning land is a dream for many Texans. However, the process of selecting and buying land can be complex. And, once property has been purchased, landowners may want to improve the land, lease it, or pass it on to others.
The Texas Landowners Summit is a program designed help simplify the land buying and ownership experience by providing relevant, actionable information to current and future landowners. Attendees will hear from speakers who are industry experts and can address important issues to consider for all landowners.
Summit sessions are broken into educational tracks for Current Landowners and Future Landowners. Session topics include the following:
- Improving Your Property Value
- Expanding Your Current Property Size
- The How and Why of Leases
- Protect Yourself: Landowner Liability Strategies
- Simplifying the Land Buying Process
- Creative Ways to Buy Land
- 1031 and Reverse 1031 Exchanges Explained
- Investing in Timber: Where to Start
The Summit will conclude with a capstone session featuring an extended question and answer session for all attendees.
The Texas Landowner Summit events will be held on the following dates and locations:
December 8, 2021
Rose Garden Center
Tyler, Texas
December 13, 2021
Embassy Suites – Dallas DFW Airport North at Bass Pro Shops
Grapevine, Texas
December 15, 2021
The Fredonia Hotel
Nacogdoches, Texas
Early registration is only $50 per person and includes refreshments, access to session recordings, and lunch.
Meeting agendas and registration information are available at www.texaslandownerssummit.com or by emailing [email protected]