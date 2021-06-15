Texas fire potential update for June 14-20

The state’s fire environment through Friday will generally feature above normal temperatures and mostly dry conditions. Timber litter surface fuel will continue to dry in East Texas and become more receptive to wildfire ignitions late in the week, but overall initial attack potential should remain low. The rest of the state will continue to have low initial attack potential due to green herbaceous fuel or normal to above normal fuel moisture.

A tropical system may develop in the Gulf of Mexico late in the week. The current forecast indicates some rainfall by the weekend for the Upper Texas Coast and South East Texas near the lower Sabine River. No elevated or critical fire weather is forecast to develop west of the tropical system. Initial attack potential should remain low across the state this upcoming weekend.