Texas direct hay report for September 30

Compared to the last report: Hay prices are steady to firm in all regions. Hay demand is mostly moderate. Rains in the southern and eastern regions have helped recover droughted out pastures, which has slowed or limited supplemental feeding. As a result trading activity in those regions has slowed down as well. Trading activity in the West, Panhandle, and Central regions is still moderate to active. Many producers are trying to get winter supplies lined out ahead of the predicted shortage of forages moving into the winter months. The biggest issue is still finding trucking to move hay in from out of state. Additionally, substitute forages such as hay grazer and cotton burrs are in short supply this year due to long periods without moisture and record heat during the growing season.