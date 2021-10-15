Texas direct hay report for October 16

Compared to the last report: Hay prices are mostly steady, with prices firming up on higher quality hay. Trading activity and demand were moderate. There is still a lot of off grade hay on the market due to excessive moisture during the growing season, as a result there is a larger gap in pricing between high quality hay and lower quality hay. Sorghum and Corn harvest is underway in North, Central, and the Panhandle. Cotton harvest is about to be underway in the South. The majority of the state could use a rain ahead of winter wheat planting.