Texas direct hay report for May 27

Compared to the last report:

Hay prices remain mostly firm to 10.00 higher in all regions. Demand for hay remains very good as moisture deficits have been recorded in much of the state. However, some beneficial rains fell across much of the state over the last week ranging from a few tenths to 2 and a half inches. Most of first cutting is up in South Texas. However,64 percent of the state is still listed in the D0-D4 category, but an 8 percent increase was noted extreme to exceptional category.