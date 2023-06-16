Texas direct hay report for June 16

Compared to the last report: Hay prices are mostly steady, but prices are beginning to soften in some regions with pasture conditions improving and some carry over of last years hay crop lessening demand. First cutting of Alfalfa and Grass hay has been cut, however untimely rains in the majority of the regions has a good portion of the crop being marketed as commercial cow hay. The weather has been more cooperative for second cutting in the West and the South allowing for higher quality hay to be marketed in those regions. A severe heat wave has blanketed the South, Central, and East portions of the state with temperatures reaching as high as 110 degrees. Hay fields and rangelands in those regions are still in good shape but have the potential to quickly decline without a break in the heat or some additional moisture. Wet conditions and flooding in the Panhandle has kept farmers out of the fields. As a result, first cutting has either been rained on or will be cut at a higher level of maturity. Additionally, a portion of the corn and cotton that was planted has been drowned or hailed out.