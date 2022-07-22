Texas direct hay report for July 22

Compared to the last report: Hay prices remain firm in all regions. Hay demand remains very good. Hot, dry, and windy conditions continue to plague the majority of the state. As a result, livestock producers are feeding supplemental hay and beginning to cull deeper into there cow herds and sell off calves earlier than normal. Top soil conditions across most of the state are rated in poor to very poor condition. Pastures and rangeland are drying up or still dormant. Hay yields in the East have been reported as 25-50% of normal according to the Texas Crop and Weather report. Additionally, yields have been below average in the rest of the regions due to extreme heat, limited rain, and increased input costs. Many livestock producers will have tough decisions to face in the upcoming months regarding culling deeper or stepping out and paying more for hay throughout the fall and winter months.