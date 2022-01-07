Texas direct hay report for Jan. 7

Compared to the last report: Hay prices are steady in all regions. Trading activity and demand were moderate. South Texas received its first frost of the season this week, which has stopped the growth of warm season grasses. Pastures are still in good condition despite the frost, and more rain is in the forecast this week which should offer a boost to cool season grasses. The rest of the state is in desperate need of some moisture. Temperatures have been above average for this time of year and have been accompanied by high winds. This has further dried out soil moisture levels. As of December 28, Amarillo, Texas has observed no precipitation for 76 consecutive days which is the second longest dry streak on record, according to the US Drought Monitor. Consequently, hay demand has remained steady as winter feeding is in full swing in all regions.