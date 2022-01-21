Texas direct hay report for Jan. 21

Compared to the last report: Hay prices are steady in all regions. Trading activity and demand were moderate. There still seems to be a lot of lower quality hay on the market due to excess moisture in the South during the growing season and untimely rains in the other regions. Higher quality hays are becoming more limited as winter feeding is in full swing and pastures conditions have deteriorated. Colder temperatures accompanied by some limited snowfall moved across the Panhandle and North Texas this week. According to the US Drought Monitor, severe and extreme drought expanded in the central and northern portions of the state while moderate and severe drought expanded in south Texas. There was an improvement to moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions in east Texas.