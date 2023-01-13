Texas direct hay report for Jan. 13

Compared to the last report: Hay prices remain firm in all regions. Hay demand is very good across the state. Portions of the Panhandle, Central, and Northern regions are still rated in the Extreme to Exceptional drought categories. The Southern, Eastern, and portions of West Texas range from no drought conditions to Moderate drought. Hay movement remains steady in all regions as supplemental livestock feeding continues throughout the winter months. Temperatures have been very mild for this time of year.