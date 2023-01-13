Compared to the last report: Hay prices remain firm in all regions. Hay demand is very good across the state. Portions of the Panhandle, Central, and Northern regions are still rated in the Extreme to Exceptional drought categories. The Southern, Eastern, and portions of West Texas range from no drought conditions to Moderate drought. Hay movement remains steady in all regions as supplemental livestock feeding continues throughout the winter months. Temperatures have been very mild for this time of year.Texas_hay_ams_2707
Recent Posts
Texas direct hay report for Jan. 13
Compared to the last report: Hay prices remain firm in all regions. Hay demand is very good across …
Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for Jan. 13
Texas Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers were steady to 2.00 lower. Trade was …
Continue Reading about Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for Jan. 13
U.S. drought monitor and summary report for Jan. 10
This week's drought summary A series of atmospheric rivers (AR) led to heavy rain and …
Continue Reading about U.S. drought monitor and summary report for Jan. 10