Texas direct hay report for Dec. 23

Compared to the last report: Hay prices are steady in all regions. Trading activity and demand were moderate. Pastures across the state are diminishing due to abnormally warm temperatures and limited moisture. As a result, winter feeding is in full swing in all regions. According to the US Drought Monitor, measurable precipitation has been recorded at Amarillo, Texas for 70 consecutive days which is the 4th longest streak on record. Additionally, abnormal dryness (D0) and D1 to D2 drought continue to expand across west-central Texas. Month-to-date temperatures (Dec 1-20) have averaged 6 to 10 degrees F above normal throughout Texas. Impacts, related to the expanding and worsening drought conditions across the southern Great Plains, include poor grazing for livestock. A 1 category improvement occurred in East Texas as the received 1-3 inches of rain over the past week.